End of season fun at Knoebels

Families are heading out to Knoebels for one of the last summer weekends at the Amusement Resort.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — There is a lot to do at Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg, and a group of cousins from Scranton and Philadelphia wants to experience it all.

"Well, my cousins and my grandparents are here, and I love the rides here," said Rory Yeomans, Philadelphia.

The park was packed on this hot day. This is one of the last weekdays Knoebels is open this season.

"We are just thrilled that we were able to operate a full summer season, unlike last season. We are so grateful for the team members who did decide to join us this season and we are grateful for what we were able to offer our guests," said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels spokesperson.

Many kids in our area start school soon, so they spent the day at Knoebels for one last summer hoorah!

"School starts on Monday for my oldest. We wanted to do a last-minute family thing, just to get out and enjoy the last of the summer," said Ashley Donton, Tower City.

"We just wanted to come and have fun and I'm going to have a sleepover with my friend," said Carly Wolff, Hawley.

"I wish it was summer all the time. I don't want to go back to school," said Shae Leming.

Knoebels Hallo-Fun starts the second weekend in October and the park is still looking for employees to staff it.

"If someone becomes a new employee during our fall season here they could actually come back at our higher returning rates," said Yutko.