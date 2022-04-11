Easter flowers keeping florists busy

Whether you prefer hyacinths, tulips, or the traditional lily, Easter flowers are keeping florists hopping.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — When it comes to flowers, 83-year-old Beverly Katalenas probably knows everything there is to know. She owns Beverly's Flower Shop in Shamokin, and she's been in business for 51 years.

"We have very faithful patronage. We're very happy with people," Katalenas said.

The week leading up to Easter is a busy one for florists, and this year is no exception.

"Mother's Day is the worst, then it's Valentine's Day next, then it's Easter. Easter is all potted stuff. It's not much with cut flowers," Katalenas said.

Over the years, Katalenas has learned to carry a little bit of everything.

"Hyacinths are big; tulips this year are very big," Beverly said.

Of course, that includes Easter lilies. Beverly's Flower Shop gets a lot of its Easter business from area churches and deliveries.

"Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be our busiest preparing, and then Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be very, we hope, with walk-ins and people over the phone," Katalenas added.

Katalenas says once Easter is over, there won't be much time to rest – Mother's Day is right around the corner.

Check out WNEP's YouTube channel.

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the WNEP app today to watch live newscasts, replays and video on demand.