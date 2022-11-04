Busy week ahead for candy shops

We found people working their tails off at one spot in Lackawanna County.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Spending 16-hour days surrounded by sprinkles and chocolate isn't always sweet! Just ask Maggie Calpin, the owner of Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore.

"I had a little flare-up of sciatica. I guess this is your 30s!" Calpin joked.

The week leading up to any major holiday always calls for non-stop candy-making by Calpin and her team.

"This is the week, the week of Easter, the week when everybody comes and grabs their chocolates, makes their gifts baskets, sends them to loved ones that they're not able to see."

You can always tell what season it is just by stepping inside Nibbles & Bits.

If the decorations don't give it away, the truffles in the display case will. Calpin is offering "white chocolate chickie truffles" and "milk chocolate bunny tushies."

There's only one part of the display case that's empty — Swedish fish have been nearly impossible for Calpin to get her hands on.

"In Northeast PA, Swedish fish are a hot commodity, especially when you dip them in chocolate. And up until December, we just finally ran out after Christmas of our stockpile, but the good news is, it is coming today. We are so excited!"

Calpin hopes customers opt to shop small for their Easter treats this year.

"Northeast PA is home to over a dozen candy stores. So why are you shopping online? Shop local in your neighborhood!"

Nibbles & Bits is open for walk-ins and deliveries through Saturday.

The shop is closed on Easter Sunday.