Community remembers boy killed in crash

A Northumberland County community is mourning the death of an 11-year-old boy.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — Sweet, lovable, and kind are words used to describe 11-year-old Hunter Reynolds of Watsontown. The Warrior Run fifth-grader died Sunday morning in a crash on Route 11 in Perry County.

"It's unreal. It just shook everyone," Brady Jenney said.

"Absolutely heartbroken. He's a beautiful little soul, and I'm absolutely devastated," Kathy Fedorjaka said.

Brady Jenney and Kathy Fedorjaka coached Hunter in football and basketball.

"If you had 50 kids at a camp, all other 49 kids knew Hunter within the first day of that camp. He made kids feel good about themselves," Fedorjaka said.

"Everyone loves him. Anyone that's around him or got to experience time with him just loved the kid. He's just a fantastic kid," Jenney said.

Jenney says Hunter was proud of this one-handed catch and wanted to see it on TV.

"That passion that he had for sports, his friends, his family, it just rubs off on everyone around him. He is, was a fantastic kid that we all loved, and it's just such a tragic experience," Jenney said.

Fedorjaka plans to dedicate an upcoming basketball tournament at the Miller Center near Lewisburg in Hunter's name.

"He really embodies and represents those characteristics that I want kids to know about for years to come in him, and I want to still influence and have a lasting legacy on him," Fedorjaka said.

The Warrior Run School District brought in additional counselors to meet with students. This Friday, Warrior Run and other nearby districts will encourage students to wear sports jerseys in honor of Hunter.

A scholarship fund has been set up in Hunter's name: