A family's grief 20 years later

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — On the quiet shores of Lake Kewanee in Lackawanna County, Larry and Beverly DeFazio are living out their golden years.

"The first time I saw her that was it, love at first sight.," said Larry.

Since Beverly's stroke last year, the couple's spent a lot of time in this room their chairs aren't turned to their view of the lake.

Instead, they say this is the best view in this house.

"There it is, I caught her. It's the best picture I ever took in my life.," said Beverly.

Their daughter, Laura Lee, on the way to her prom at Abington Heights High School.

The azaleas outside their old house in Clarks Summit were perfectly in bloom that day.

Their only daughter is one of the nearly three thousand killed on September 11th, 2001.

"20 years. It's like anything else, time passes. Our emotions have subsided," said Larry. But we see Laura every day, every time we pass by here there she is. Sometimes I'll say, 'hi, Schnooks,' that was her nickname. Schnooks," said Larry.

Schnooks, 34 years old in 2001 hadn't called home in a while so on September 10 her mother called her.

"Beverly called and Mark answered the phone, her husband, and he said, 'Laura Lee just went to bed, do you want me to wake her up?' And Beverly said, 'well, yeah, you better wake her up," said Larry.

Laura Lee traveled a lot as an executive for the Australian airline company Qantas. She was headed to Los Angeles early the next morning.

Larry and Beverly say it wasn't long after the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center that they learned it was Laura's plane.

"And of course, the rest is history. The emotions, we were all, like anybody else, distraught. But Mark, her husband, he was the worst, I thought he was going to go out of his mind. They were both very much in love and happy," said Larry.

Mark Morabito has since remarried and Larry and Beverly are his daughter's godparents.

He calls them about once a week.

"Time makes you recover and gets you settled back down and the emotions that go with the emotions of the loss," said Larry.

They see Laura Lee every time they drive through Clarks Summit. Her friends still sometimes lay flowers near a plaque in her memory on State Street.

And of course, there's that picture.