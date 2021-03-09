Community rallies around fire victim's family in Schuylkill County

12-year-old Nyah Barnwell died after a fire tore through her Minersville home last month.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The family of 12-year-old Nyah-Ann Barnwell came to the AMVETS Post 180 in Pottsville to be embraced by the community with support and love in their time of grief.



Since then, the members of this non-profit veterans group have raised money and supplies for the parents and their five other children who lost their loved one and their homes.

After weeks of collecting donations during its Friday Bingo nights, a table and everything on it was presented to the family along with a check and plenty of gift cards.

Nyah-Ann's stepfather, Patrick Elias was overcome with this act of kindness.



“I really underestimated the community because everyone's sometimes busy and I do notice that when you need anything, it seems like everyone stops,” said Elias.



The family says Nyah-Ann lived with autism.

So as an extra special gesture, a memorial plaque was commissioned by Minersville officials and another non-profit group called "Dustin's Adventureland".

The goal is to place the plaque at this unused ballfield at the borough's recreational center that will eventually become a playground for children with disabilities called "Dustin's Adventureland".



“I was trying to figure out how to do something, like putting a memorial stone in the yard or something. And I think this covers anything that could have had in mind,” said Elias.



Dustin's Adventureland will also have a tree planted by Nyah-Ann's memorial in her honor.