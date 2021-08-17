Child rescued from fire dies

Firefighters say the 12-year-old girl was trapped on the second floor of the home. It took six firefighters to get her out. She later died at the hospital.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A memorial sits outside this home on North Street in Minersville as a way to remember the life of 12-year-old Nyah-Ann Barnwell.

The coroner says Nyah died on Sunday from breathing in too much smoke after a fire started in her home on Friday night.

Firefighters say she was trapped on the second floor of the home. It took six firefighters to get her out.

"I just wish I could have helped. I got home here, it was like 10 minutes after it already started but I would have tried like hell to rescue her," said Larry Seaman, a neighbor.

Officials say two adults and five children made it out of the home safely.

"Nyah was a student at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in Pottsville. A support group was formed by faculty and staff to help assist students when they get back to school next week.

"Nyah was very very sweet, loved to sing. She wasn't the most verbal child, but she was really coming out of her shell and singing. You know she was here for quite a long time, so we've watched her grow from this to this very very tall young lady," said Paula Hromiak, the principal at Schuylkill Intermediate Unit.

Staff members say it will be hard to start the school year without Nyah.

"It's a big loss, obviously, " Hromiak said. "Our classes are small, so these kids are our kids. You know we didn't give birth to the kids, but they're our kids and we care for them just like we would care for our own kids."

IU29 is donating money toward her funeral services.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with that as well.