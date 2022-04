More than $100,000 will go toward helping Ukrainian orphans, thanks to an effort out of Northumberland County.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi and father Fr. Mycola Ivanov of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin organized the fundraiser.

They plan on hand delivering the money at the Ukraine Poland border at the end of April.

This is all part of the fundraiser called Northumberland Citizens for a Cause.