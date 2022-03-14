Priest, former commissioner raising money for Ukrainian orphans

Northumberland Citizens for a Cause hopes to raise $100,000 for children in Ukraine.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Fr. Mycola Ivanov of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shamokin has been closely monitoring the situation overseas. His parents are currently trying to get out of Ukraine.

"When we met last time, the war was, let's put it this way, still five hours away from my home city. Now it's getting closer," Fr. Ivanov said.

Someone else who has been closely watching the situation in Ukraine is former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi.

"It came about, I looked at the TV, the national news, what's going on in Ukraine. It's insane, it's terrible," Clausi said.

The two recently joined forces to raise money for Ukrainian orphanages. According to Fr. Ivanov, some eastern Ukrainian orphanages have been destroyed.

"They come to the new buildings with nothing, with not even baths or anything else," Fr. Ivanov said.

The fundraiser is called Northumberland Citizens for a Cause. Clausi kicked things off by donating $10,000. He is asking all Northumberland County households to donate $5.

"We have 36,000 residents, so we would be at $175,000. Our goal is for 100 grand," Clausi said.

"People of the Coal Region are always open for help. It's a really special feeling," Fr. Ivanov said.

The fundraiser runs through the end of the month. When all the money is collected, Clausi and Fr. Ivanov will deliver the money to the Poland/Ukraine border.

"We will risk our lives, but we've got to do what's right," Clausi said.

Checks can be sent to:

Northumberland Citizens for a Cause

C/O Klacik & Associates, PC

101 W. Independence Street

Shamokin, PA 17872