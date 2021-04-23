Campers at Knoebels are ready for opening weekend

The Knoebels Campground is 50% full for opening weekend.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The Knoebels Campground near Elysburg is gearing up for its first big weekend of the year. Hundreds of folks have flocked to the campground in anticipation of the amusement park opening this weekend.

"We come up every year for opening day and we have been doing it for about five or six years now. We came up last night and we are here till Sunday," said camper Dave Ferraguti.

"It has been beautiful. We come every year on opening weekend. We look forward to it. We've made lots of friends here and we wind up meeting every year and hang out together. It is just beautiful. We love the park and we love everything about it," said Kelly Tomas from Mountain Top.

According to Knoebels staff, the campground will be at 50 percent capacity for the opening weekend.

Kelly Glaze is staying in one of the campground cabins for the weekend and she shared her weekend plans with Newswatch 16.

"We just got here and tonight we are having a big Mexican dinner. My husband I cooked the food yesterday and we are going to have all of our friends here. Then tomorrow we are going to the amusement park during the day," said Glaze.

Folks were not able to make the trip to the campground last April because of the ongoing pandemic. Those same folks told Newswatch 16 that they are excited to be back.

"We really missed it last year. It is one of the things we look forward to every year. We do come three times a year and we did manage to get here for Halloween. They did open for that, but it is fantastic to be back for opening weekend. It's the best," said Thomas.

"We missed last year's opening day. It had to get pushed back, we get it. We kept our spot this year; we always reserve. Come back every year, even Halloweekend, too," said Ferraguti.