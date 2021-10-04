Knoebels hosts drive-thru job fair

The park is set to open for the season in just two weeks.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Park near Elysburg is scheduled to open for the season in just two weeks.

But before the rides get turned on and games begin to get played, the park is looking to hire some extra hands.

That's why the theme park held a drive-thru job fair on Saturday, something they have never done before.

"There are positions for every interest for every and every working age. So we have team members working here who are 14 years old, it is their first job ever, and they're learning the skills for the future. And then we have teachers who might be looking for a summer job and retirees who are looking to pick up some extra hours, so It's really really a diverse group of team members," said Stacy Yutko, public relations for Knoebels.

The park is looking to hire 800 people.

Applicants were able to complete every part of the hiring process, from the comfort of their car, from filling out the application to the interview.

16-year-old Ella Dewald was one of the people hired on the spot.

"It feels pretty good to have like that responsibility, and I'll soon have to be driving myself here at some point and have to learn like time management and stuff, so I think it'll be really fun," said Dewald of Danville.

Julie Miller worked at Knoebels 10 years ago. She's looking to come back because she loves it here.

"It's just a fantastic place to work, Knoebels, the people. They're just a fantastic group of bosses to work for their excellent. It's a friendly environment, and the park itself is a great place to work," said Miller of Sunbury.

Just under 150 people applied for positions today.

Knoebels still has plenty of jobs open - check out their website for more information.