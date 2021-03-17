Knoebels Amusement Resort to open on time

The popular attraction in Northumberland County had to shorten its season last year because of the pandemic but officials say that will not be the case this year.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The fun, food, and fantasy at Knoebels Amusement Resort were cut short last year because of the pandemic. The park near Elysburg did not open until July 1 because of the state's restrictions. But this year, park officials say that won't be the case. Knoebels Amusement Resort is planning to open for the season on April 24.

"This season, going into it, we're going to be a lot more prepared as far as knowing what we're going to have to do to open the park, and also being able to complete a lot of our off-season projects," said Knoebels spokesperson Stacy Ososkie

The park's opening will look similar to last year. There will be plexiglass barriers, social distancing markers, hand-sanitizing stations and mask requirements.

"We are certainly hopeful, though, that as the season progresses and case numbers go down, that we might be able to pull back on some of those guidelines," Ososkie said.

Knoebels is hosting a job fair where it hopes to hire around 800 people.

"We're looking to add some more team members and hopefully this event will do a good job for us," said Jon Anderson, director of human resources for Knoebels.

This year's job fair will look much different. it will be held in Knoebels parking lot drive-thru style. Interviews will be given on the spot and people won't have to get out of their vehicles.

"They're going to meet with our managers. They're just going to be doing it car-side."