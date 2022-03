State police say two cars collided along Route 33 in Northampton County.

BUSHKILL, Pa. — Three people from the Poconos were killed in a crash in Northampton County.

State police say two cars collided along Route 33 just before 1:30 a.m.

According to the coroner, three people from Blakeslee were killed.

Officers have not released the names of the victims of the morning's deadly wreck in the Lehigh Valley.