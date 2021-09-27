Geisinger Covid-19 update: Boosters, cases, and testing

Doctors at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases across the region.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Doctors at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville are once again asking the public to get vaccinated.

They have more than 160 people hospitalized with Covid-19 throughout the medical system. Most of which are people who are unvaccinated.

"As of midnight last night we had 164 cases in our Geisinger system hospitals and that is about the same number that we had in November of 2020 right before we saw a large winter surge so the cases are certainly increasing," said Dr. Chadd Kraus at Geisinger Medical Center.

As we get closer to the winter months, another surge like we saw last year is definitely possible. Doctors are asking you to do your part to prevent hospitals from becoming crowded.

"Keep wearing a mask. Continue to be vigilant and social distancing. Avoid large crowds indoors and most importantly we encourage folks to get vaccinated," said Dr. Krauss.

Folks who are already vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine may be eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster shot through Geisinger.

"Those who are over the age of 65. Those who are between the ages of 18 and 64 and have underlying health conditions. Those who live in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. Those who are in high-risk occupations," said Dr. Krauss.

Geisinger has seen over 3,000 positive Covid-19 tests in the last two weeks. The hospital system asks that you do not visit the emergency room for a covid-19 test. Emergency rooms are for emergencies such as life-threatening injuries and illness.

"Whether it be their primary care doctor's office, the pediatrician office, one of our convenient care locations. We also have dedicated testing sites in Avis, Moosic, Danville, Orwigsburg, and Philipsburg," said Dr. Kraus.