Geisinger updates visitation policy due to the increase of COVID-19 cases

DANVILLE, Pa. — Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Geisinger is changing in-person visitation policies.

Admitted patients in other parts of the hospital are allowed two designated visitors and those visitors are not allowed to change during the duration of a patient's stay.

With continued increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Geisinger is updating its in-person visitation policies as part of our commitment to protect the safety of our patients, visitors, and employees.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 22, Geisinger's updated visitation policy will go into effect for all hospital and outpatient locations.

At all hospitals, changes include:

• Admitted patients will be allowed two designated visitors through the duration of a hospital stay, meaning visitors may not switch out with other visitors.

• Designated visitors will receive an identification wristband that they must wear for the duration of the patient's stay.

• Emergency room patients will be permitted one visitor for the duration of their stay once the patient is in the treatment area.

• Emergency room patients who are positive for COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19 are not permitted visitors.

At all outpatient locations, changes include:

• No visitors are permitted during outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary.

• Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, mental or behavioral health, primary care, and others.

• A medical necessity for a visitor includes when the patient is under age 18 or has a physical, intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disability, a communication barrier, or a behavioral concern.

Geisinger encourages alternate means of visiting with a loved one in the hospital, including phone calls and virtual visits through Facetime, Skype, or other means.