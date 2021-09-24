Geisinger offering Pfizer booster shots

Geisinger says folks can start making appointments to get the Pfizer booster shot.
Those eligible for a booster include people who have received their two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and:
• Are age 65 and older
• Are a long-term care resident
• Are age 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19
• Are age 18 to 64 and have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
And, you can only get the booster if your second Pfizer dose was at least 6 months ago.
People who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson covid vaccines are not eligible for the Pfizer booster.
You can make an appointment for a booster COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.