Geisinger offering Pfizer booster shots

Geisinger makes booster shots available following FDA and CDC guidelines.

Geisinger says folks can start making appointments to get the Pfizer booster shot.

Those eligible for a booster include people who have received their two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and:

• Are age 65 and older

• Are a long-term care resident

• Are age 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19

• Are age 18 to 64 and have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

And, you can only get the booster if your second Pfizer dose was at least 6 months ago.

People who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson covid vaccines are not eligible for the Pfizer booster.