Fire destroys home in Montour County

DANVILLE, Pa. — A home in Montour County was destroyed by flames on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home along Ridge Road near Danville around 4 p.m.

Crews had to pull one person out of the home; that person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A fire marshal has been called in to determine what sparked the fire in Montour County.

