Fire damages home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family's house is badly damaged after a fire this afternoon in Luzerne County.

Officials say the flames sparked just before 1 p.m. along East St. Mary's Road in Hanover Township.

One person was home at the time - they suffered minor burns to the face.

Police are investigating what caused that fire in Luzerne County.

