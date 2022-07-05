Scranton Fire Department gains new members

"It's refreshing to see some new members come in, it's reinvigorating for the department we're excited to have these new members here it's been a busy year so far so these members are going to provide some relief to the members who are already here in the Scranton Fire Department. So we're excited to see the new members on board, and we're excited for the new promotions of some key leadership positions within our department," said Scranton fire Chief John Judge.