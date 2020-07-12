National Honor Society students giving gifts to seniors

Getting involved in the community can be a challenge during a public health crisis, but some honor students have found a safe way to bring holiday cheer to seniors.

DANVILLE, Pa. — It's a strange year to be a high school senior — no homecoming, no homeroom, and lots of online classes.

That's why National Honor Society students at Danville Area High School started a holiday service project to benefit those who know all too well about isolation —residents at Grandview Nursing Home in Danville.

"I asked my grandma, actually, what she would want right now if she were in a nursing home that didn't have anything, and she said when her family was in nursing homes, they always had lap blankets, and they would even make them. But since right now they can't have bingo or do any of those activities, we figured we could donate some and make them ourselves," honor society member Cora Charlton.

The blankets are carefully cut, tied, and constructed for senior citizens.

"They'll receive a blanket that will fit down to their lap and over their legs, and they're going to be narrower, so they don't get caught in the wheels of a wheelchair for when they're sitting down."

Several seniors created blanket-making kits with precut fabric and a blank card. The kits were wrapped in plastic bags and safely distributed to nearly 50 members of the NHS. They'll finish creating the blanket and pen a personal message to the recipient.

"It's really hard right now, you know, being alone in their rooms with the constant threat of getting the disease, so I hope it brings them some Christmas joy," said honor society member Emmalynn Diehl.

Earlier this year, the nursing home had an outbreak of COVID-19, but now according to the facilities website, they have zero active cases between their staff and residents.

Precautions are being taken to make sure the blankets are virus-free.

"Once they are returned to use, they will sit for another weekend and hopefully be delivered the Monday before Christmas. So again, they can sit for another three days before the residents would receive them for Christmas, so in all of the planning, we've tried to think about timing and what are the recommendations for the virus being on surfaces and planning around that so we can try and be as safe as we possibly can," explained honor society member Elena Krick.

About 60 seniors will receive a blanket and a message.