Classmates celebrate 'Heart Day' for Harley in Montour County

Harley Beagle's classmates and teachers celebrated 'Heart Day' to learn more about her heart condition.

DANVILLE, Pa. — The classrooms at Danville Primary School were transformed into operating rooms as first-grade students celebrated 'Heart Day'.

"It's nice to give people an opportunity to sort of see at least an element of what we do and understand a little more about one of their fellow students," said Dr. Sandy Green, Geisinger Interventional Cardiologist.

Dr. Sandy Green is an Interventional Cardiologist at Geisinger. He brought a cow's heart for the children to look at and touch.

"Inspire some curiosity about their own hearts and the health problems that their parents, friends, family, relatives might have and to inspire a little more understanding and caring among those things," said Dr. Green.

The inspiration for 'Heart Day' is first-grade student Harley Beagle, who has had quite a few heart surgeries in her seven years.

On the outside, Harley Beagle is your average seven-year-old. But the young girl was born with a heart condition called transposition of the great vessels.

"My red blood was going to my lungs and my blue blood was going to my body," said Harley.

Harley has had multiple open-heart surgeries and has the scars to prove it.

Sometimes her classmates at Danville Area Primary School have questions.

"We wanted to talk about her but also make it an educational experience for the kids," said Madison Zosh, Danville Primary School.

When asked "How does it feel that everyone is doing all of this because of you?" Harley replied, "Happy,".

Students learned a little more about what their classmate has gone through while having fun at the same time.