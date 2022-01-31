Airline will no longer transport monkeys after crash near Danville

After a crash earlier this month involving 100 monkeys, the airline responsible for transporting the primates into the U.S. will suspend the practice.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — An airline will no longer transport monkeys after the crash in Montour County earlier this month involving 100 lab monkeys.

The crash happened along Route 54 near Danville.

According to the CDC, three monkeys that got loose were found and euthanized.

The 97 remaining monkeys were quarantined at a facility in Missouri.

PETA announced Monday that it reached out to Kenya Airways, the airline that flew the monkeys into the United States.

Airline officials responded, saying they will suspend the practice at the end of February.