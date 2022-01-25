Woman reports symptoms after monkey crash

A woman who had a close encounter with a monkey after the crash near Danville on Friday now tells Newswatch 16 she did experience cold-like symptoms.

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Over the weekend, we spoke with a woman who came upon the crash involving 100 monkeys on Friday.

Michele Fallon told us she had an up-close encounter with a monkey in one of the crates.

The CDC then told her to look out for cold-like symptoms.

Fallon now tells Newswatch 16 she did get a runny nose, cough, and pink eye.

She isn't sure if it is from the monkeys or because she was around sick people recently.

But she did go to a doctor and got some medication as a precaution.

The CDC says the monkeys came from Africa and were on their way to a quarantine facility.

Authorities originally said four escaped but there were only three.

After they were caught, those escaped monkeys were euthanized.

When we asked why the CDC says the monkeys posed a health risk to the public.