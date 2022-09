The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road in Pocono Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County, a woman is dead after a crash near Tannersville.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Hallet Road just off Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township.

A vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

Officials say 73-year-old Nancy Bocchini of East Stroudsburg was killed.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.