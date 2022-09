Fernidand Cuevas-Herida faces charges after approaching an undercover police officer for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after investigators busted an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Luzerne County.

According to the state Attorney General's Office, Fernidand Cuevas-Herida approached an undercover police officer earlier this month, saying he wanted three people killed.

Officials say he provided a written plan and cash to murder several witnesses tied to sexual assault charges he was facing.