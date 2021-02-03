Welcoming fans back to Pocono Raceway this summer

Fans will once again be allowed in the stands during this summer's NASCAR double-header at Pocono Raceway near Long Pond.

LONG POND, Pa. — NASCAR fans, mark your calendars. This June, you'll be able to once again hear the roar of the engines and watch your favorite driver take on the Tricky Triangle in person at Pocono Raceway.

"Our fans are what drives us, right. It's what gives this facility energy and life. The drivers love engaging with the fans. Kevin Harvick and a few others won a couple of races and stood up there on the front stretch after the win or in Victory Lane and it was just dead silent and that is not what this sport is built on. It's built on the fans, our partners, and it's just built on energy. So to have that energy come back in whatever capacity is a big deal," said Ben May, president of Pocono Raceway.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced outdoor sporting venues in the state can now welcome fans back at 20 percent capacity.

Pocono Raceway President Ben May tells Newswatch 16, should data continue to show signs of improvement, the number of guests allowed to attend the NASCAR doubleheader this summer will increase.

"We will then adjust accordingly. We always joke that we reserve the right to figure this out as we go, like the rest of the world. While we did some pretty smart planning and some strategies to make sure we didn't get ourselves into any trouble, we have a little bit of room for growth and we are excited for that," said May.

Now not only is Pocono Raceway thrilled to be able to have fans back in the stand but so are nearby businesses, including beer distributors.

At Harmony Beverage near Blakeslee, hundreds of people stop by for their favorite brew and snacks.

"Oh, the race is huge, everyone drinks beer for the race, so it did hurt," said Kelly Holman, Harmony Beverage.

Over at Van Gilder's Jubilee, managers are thrilled to hear more people will be spending time in the Poconos this summer.

"Pocono Raceway has always been a place up here that people are drawn to so being nearby it's great to have something that is open that people can go to," said Victoria Van Gilder, Van Gilder's Jubilee.

The NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway is scheduled for June 25 through June 27.