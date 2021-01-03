State easing some pandemic restrictions

Gov. Tom Wolf's office announced the changes to gatherings and travel on Monday morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state is easing some pandemic restrictions as case numbers come down and vaccinations continue throughout Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday revised restrictions on gatherings and lifted out-of-state travel restrictions.

The revised mitigations restrictions announced Monday include:

Revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 15% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Core public health measures such as face-covering (mask-wearing), social distancing, and hand hygiene still must be enforced. The 15% of maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

Core public health measures such as face-covering (mask-wearing), social distancing, and hand hygiene still must be enforced. The 15% of maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement. Revised maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 20% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Core public health measures such as face-covering (mask-wearing), social distancing, and hand hygiene still must be enforced. The 20% of maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

Core public health measures such as face-covering (mask-wearing), social distancing, and hand hygiene still must be enforced. The 20% of maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement. Eliminate out-of-state travel restrictions. In November, the Department of Health provided an updated travel order requiring anyone over the age of 11 who visits from another state to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering Pennsylvania. On Monday, this order was rescinded. The current downward trend of cases nationwide and implementation of testing requirements and universal face covering on public transportation and transportation hubs are reducing the risk that interstate travel is a vector of disease transmission.

Previously, indoor events were capped at 10 percent for events with less than 2,000 people, and 5 percent for larger gatherings.