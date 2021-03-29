Valor Clinic Foundation packs up Easter dinners

Hundreds of veterans are getting help this Easter. Valor Clinic Foundation boxed food and other supplies that will be delivered later this week.

JONAS, Pa. — The office inside Valor Clinic Foundation near Jonas was packed with food.

The supplies are for Easter dinners. All of this will go to veterans and their families who need a little help for the holiday.

"It's very important, especially those who need the food. It goes to our veterans and their families. It does make a big difference and helps them out," said Susan Schwarz, Valor Clinic holiday coordinator.

Valor Clinic Foundation helps veterans get back on their feet.

Susan Schwarz is the holiday meal coordinator and puts together holiday food packages three times a year.

Donations help fill these boxes to the brim with everything families need for dinner.

"Rice, stuffing, gravy, brown rice, cake mix, frosting. We have fresh produce. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, and apples. We also have our frozen turkey, bacon, eggs, bread, and butter," said Schwarz.

Almost 300 boxes will be packed up and sent out for delivery this Wednesday and Thursday, just in time for Easter.

Schwarz tells Newswatch 16, the holiday meal program has been very important to veterans throughout the pandemic.

"It puts a smile on everyone's face. They are so grateful when they get it and thankful," said Schwarz.