Valor Clinic helps veterans in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — An organization in Monroe county devoted to veterans extended a helping hand to others in need.
The Valor Clinic invited vets and others in the community to Dansburg Park.
People were able to get a hot meal and pick up some essentials they might need including warm clothes and hygiene products.
"There were a couple of months during the summer because of the shutdown we couldn't do, what we were normally do, but we're back to doing it! We're hoping that we can reach out and get more people to realize that we're doing this," said volunteer Ruth Ann Rocchio.
The Valor Clinic holds events throughout the year in other parts of the area.