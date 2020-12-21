One ton of coffee donated to veterans

SCRANTON, Pa. — Local veterans received a special gift on Monday, compliments of Dunkin'.
At the Dunkin' on Davis Street, Scranton, officials presented a check for one ton of coffee to the VALOR Clinic Foundation.
The group, based in the Poconos, helps homeless veterans get back on their feet.
"We have a great organization and without the community support and without team Dunkin supporting us this wouldn't be happening and it's just a fantastic thing that is happening and it has grown and we hope it continues to grow over the years because veterans need it," said Bill Parkin, a volunteer with VALOR.
A ton is about two thousand pounds of coffee - which is roughly worth $18,000.