Lackawanna County

One ton of coffee donated to veterans

The Dunkin' on Davis Street donated one ton of coffee to the VALOR Clinic Foundation Monday morning.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Local veterans received a special gift on Monday, compliments of Dunkin'.

At the Dunkin' on Davis Street, Scranton, officials presented a check for one ton of coffee to the VALOR Clinic Foundation.

The group, based in the Poconos, helps homeless veterans get back on their feet.

"We have a great organization and without the community support and without team Dunkin supporting us this wouldn't be happening and it's just a fantastic thing that is happening and it has grown and we hope it continues to grow over the years because veterans need it," said Bill Parkin, a volunteer with VALOR.

A ton is about two thousand pounds of coffee - which is roughly worth $18,000. 