Three weeks away from Pennsylvania Primary Election

County election offices are gearing up to handle mail-in and absentee ballots ahead of the May 17 primary.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Primary election is on May 17. Not only are voters getting ready to cast their ballots, but election offices across the state are also gearing up to count them.

"All in all, we're in good shape, I think. The first round of ballots went out last Friday – mail-in and absentee ballots, and we'll have a second round going out this week," said Sara May-Silfee, Monroe County director of elections and voter registration.

May-Silfee says all the votes should be counted by Wednesday afternoon, the day following the primary.

"That night, we will definitely have the results from the polls. Anybody that voted at the polls," May-Silfee said. "We start canvassing the absentee and mail-in ballots. They open the outer envelope on Election Day, and the next morning, we go first thing in the morning, and we start opening the secrecy envelope."

If you're concerned your ballot isn't going to make it in time, you can always drop it off at your county's election office.

"I always tell everybody don't wait till the last minute if you want to do mail-in or absentee," May-Silfee said. "Just due to the fact that we're mailing them out, and you have to get them and return them."

May-Silfee says she has one big reminder for those who plan to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot.

"Make sure that you put your ballot in the secrecy envelope and make sure you sign and date the envelope on the back because it will not – Pennsylvania law – it cannot be counted if it's not signed and dated."

For more information on the 2022 Primaries, click here.