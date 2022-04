The seat became vacant after Tara Toohil was elected a Luzerne County judge.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in lower Luzerne County chose a new state representative to represent them in Harrisburg.

Robert Schnee managed to hold off two other challengers in Tuesday's special election.

The Republican will now represent the 116th District.

The seat became vacant after Tara Toohil was elected a Luzerne County judge.

Schnee will fill the remainder of Toohil's term, which ends in November.