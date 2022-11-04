Dr. Oz endorsed by former President Trump for Senate

Donald Trump's endorsement is getting mixed reactions among rank and file Republicans in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed fellow TV star turned politician Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate just ahead of next month's Republican primary.

"Elections are won and lost often by not the party loyalists on either side, but the independents and the people who just aren't sure. So sometimes an endorsement like that is enough to get people, off of the fence so to speak," said Joe Peters, Wyoming County D.A. (R)

Republican candidates in this race have been trying their hand at getting Trump's support.

The former President said in his statement Oz has strength in fighting crime and border security. He also touted his medical and academic background.

Joe Peters is a Republican and District Attorney in Wyoming County. He supports Oz.

"We are blessed with many good candidates on the Republican side. But having said that, I think Mehmet Oz has the best chance of winning in November and that's really what it's all about," said Peters.

The endorsement has received criticism amongst some in the Republican party. Many question the former Presidents decision to pick someone who has been criticized for not being conservative enough in the past.

Earlier on in the race, Trump had endorsed Sean Parnell for the seat.

Parnell dropped out after physical abuse allegations.

Following this weekend's endorsement, Parnell took to Twitter to say:

"I have enormous respect for President Trump. I was honored to have his endorsement in PA, but I'm disappointed by this. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my lifetime—he's the farthest thing from America First & he'd be very bad for PA."

"There will be people who will try and upset the apple cart but President Trump endorsed him, that says something. Rick Perry endorsed him, that says something. I think now you're going to see more and more endorsements," said Peters.

The Pennsylvania Primary election is scheduled for May 17.