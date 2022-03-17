State Senator Scavello announces retirement

After three decades worth of service, Senator Scavello says he is retiring from office because of health issues.

SWIFTWATER, Pa. — Just an arm's length away, sitting in State Senator Mario Scavello's left bottom drawer sits a stack of photos.

"That's what got me involved in politics. I ran for Mayor, you know it's just all standing water on these people's property," said Scavello.

He keeps these photos close, as a subtle reminder of how he got his start; when homes were being flooded in Mount Pocono because a new shopping center was being put in.

After serving as mayor, he moved on to become a county commissioner, then a member of the statehouse representing the 176th district.

And for the past eight years, he's served as Senator for Pennsylvania's 40th Senatorial District, representing portions of Monroe and Northampton Counties.

He looks back on his accomplishments.

"There are so many things," Scavello says. "I-80 being on the map, getting 611 done. Central water to areas that didn't have it these three water parks are very important."

Now after three decades worth of service, Scavello says he is retiring from office because of health issues.

He says he'll miss serving the people of Monroe and Northampton counties.

"It's the people. It really is because everything you do is for the people. You'll always have a heart in what you do and yeah, there is sadness," Scavello said.

He says it's a bittersweet time, but leaving will allow him to spend more time with family.

"One thing is a little bit more. Much more time with the grandchildren. I have four grandchildren," Scavello said. I want to get to enjoy that because I didn't get much of that."

As he leaves his decades worth of service, he has a simple message out there for those coming up in the world.

Scavello said, "Look. don't let anybody tell you you can't do something."

Scavello will finish up his tern at the end of the year.