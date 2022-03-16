State Senator Scavello announces retirement

He will not seek re-election due to his health issues.

PEN ARGYL, Pa. — State Senator Mario Scavello, who represents parts of the Poconos, announced he is retiring from office.

Scavello currently serves as Senator for Pennsylvania's 40th Senatorial District, representing portions of Monroe and Northampton Counties.

He will not seek re-election due to his health issues.

Rosemary Brown, a state representative who serves parts of Monroe and Pike counties, announced she will seek the Republican nomination for Scavello's seat.