Giving Tuesday goes virtual in Monroe County

The Pocono Mountains United Way says donations are in high demand this holiday season.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending is almost over it's that time of year when many people choose to give back.

Giving Tuesday is on the horizon.

"Giving Tuesday in the non-profit world is an opportunity for us to get together and maybe give up our time, our resources, and it's also a great day for us to kick off our year-end giving season," said Ryan Lohman Director of Development for the Pocono Mountains United Way.

Because of the pandemic, donors will meet this year on Zoom instead of in-person; It starts at 8 a.m.

Anyone who donates $50 or more will be entered into a raffle with a chance to win some prizes.

"Without these donations and ways to raise money, our programs wouldn't be there. This is the year where people who never thought they would need programs, need these programs so we have to make sure we keep this going," said Lohman.

This year the Pocono Mountains United Way is also giving back.

On Tuesday, you can stop by the location on McConnell Street in Stroudsburg for a holiday drive-thru.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and while supplies last, the Pocono Mountains United Way will be handing out stuffed animals, sweet treats, and other goodies to the community.

"Santa will be here. It's COVID friendly, everyone stays in their cars. We will hand out goodie bags and gift bags, sweet treats from Sonja's, the Elks, Mario Scavello has some stuffed animals, hats and gloves a bunch of different things. It's a great way for us to get together, safely," said Lohman.