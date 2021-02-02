Snowfall makes road conditions dangerous in Monroe County

Glenda Vazquez, of Stroudsburg, walked rather than risked driving down Main Street to pick up Chinese food.



“We're walking to get food and there's hardly cars on the road and the cars that are on the road are going less than five miles an hour,” said Vazquez.



It was the same for two East Stroudsburg University students who walked to Walmart in East Stroudsburg to get themselves something for dinner.



“First of all, my car is about in a foot and a half of snow so shoveling that would kind of be a pain. But just driving in general, it's very slippery out here,” said Tyriq Lewis, who lives across from that store.



Others did tackle the shoveling, hoping to stay ahead of the snowfall.



“Ah, not that bad. We all got our own little plot of land. It only takes about an hour, hour and a half but today is an exception, there's very much snow today,” said Anthony Lewis, who lives on Main Street in Stroudsburg.



Brandon Gouger works for BNG Lawn Care and Landscaping and was busy clearing parking lots.



“I've been out since 5 o'clock this morning and did about 19 so far. Went home, napped for about an hour, took a shower, back out again,” said Gouger.



But it wasn't all work for the folks here in the Stroudsburg area; some people turned this snow day into a day of play.



Flood's Bar, on Main Street, was one of the few places open during the storm and a perfect spot for these skiing buddies to cap off their day on the slopes.



“Flood's is one of our home bars. We come here all the time,” said Victoria Schaller of Stroudsburg. “We were skiing at Camelback all day and it's a great place to stop. They have great beers.”