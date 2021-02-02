Snow piling up in Luzerne County as winter storm pushes through

Hazleton and the Back Mountain saw some of the most snow in the storm.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazleton was hit hard by Monday's snowstorm; it is more than 1,800 feet about sea level in some spots making it the highest incorporated city in the Commonwealth.

For much of the evening, Hazleton looked like a snow globe.

With all that beauty came a lot of hard work to keep the sidewalks and roadways clear.

Jim Pusti spent at least five hours using his snow thrower along his driveway and he still wasn't finished.

"For two days in a row now, I've been out just doing this back and forth. I was just trying to get a handle on it," Pusti said.

As the sun went down, the snow picked up, making it harder and harder for people here in Hazleton to shovel.

Messiah Love was outside his home shoveling for himself and his neighbors.

He made it a routine to keep up with the continuous snowfall, shoveling every hour on the hour.

"Come out, shovel, put salt down just in case nobody falls because there are a lot of people here who are old and people injuries all that stuff," Love said.

No matter how hard people tried to keep up with the snow, it just kept falling.

Along Interstate 81 near Wilkes-Barre Township, the lines on the highway weren't visible.

The roadways in Luzerne County's Back Mountain were slippery, too.

Jim Hannis of Shavertown helped tow someone's vehicle while on a trip to the grocery store.

"For me personally, it's a blast. I've got a four-wheel drive. I can go anywhere. I've already pulled one guy out of a parking lot. He slid around a few corners, so yeah, I'm having a great time," Hannis said.

Plow drivers we spoke to expected a long night ahead.

"Started at 3 o'clock this morning and we've been working pretty much all over the Back Mountain. We expect to work into at least tomorrow," Dave Allen said.

Snow is expected to continue falling in Luzerne County until tomorrow afternoon.