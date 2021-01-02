Digging out in Dunmore

Then digging out again a few hours later.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It was a quiet snow day in Dunmore with many restaurants and businesses closed, and the school district closed, too.

The one thing that was happening all day: digging out, and then a few hours later, doing it again.

"My dad wanted me to shovel, so me and my siblings came out and shoveled, first we played in the snow in the backyard," said 12-year-old Brian James.

With this three-day-long snowstorm, there is plenty of time to both work and play.

Brian and his siblings are not just shoveling their own driveway and sidewalks, but for their neighbors too.

"I do mostly here and down there," Brian said, showing Newswatch 16 his work.

Matt Lapinski owns BuckTown Landscaping and Hardscape; so while he is booking a lot of spring projects right now, he can't help but get a little excited for a snowstorm like this because that means more work, snow removal.

"The day goes on, I'll be getting a lot more phone calls. So it's going to look like, we'll be out for a good 15-20 hours," Lapinski said.

Lapinski was busy Monday but he says he will be even busier when the storm is actually over because a lot of his customers will only hire the crew to come out once.

But with a storm like this, with this much snow over the span of three days, that gets tricky.

"It's hard. It's hard on my body, on the equipment out here for 20 to 25 hours non stop, it's tough," he said.

Lapinski says thing making his job a little bit easier is the type of snow with this storm.