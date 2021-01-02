Digging out in Carbon County

Shovels and snowblowers were out in Lehighton as people tried to keep up with the snow.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Cars are nearly covered and many sidewalks are non-existent on North 7th Street as snow continues to fall.

Folks spent much of the day digging themselves out, but they know it's just a matter of time before they'll have to do it all over again.

"This is the second time. I did this, this morning at 6 o'clock and now I came over to do it again," said Richard Gombert.

While some cleaned up, others were out just enjoying the winter weather as a family.

While school was in session for Amanda Hunsicker's girls, mom thought her kids were do for an old fashion snow day.

"They had a virtual day today, but we're just trying to enjoy the snow. I had a day off so I figured we'll just spend the day outside, so I didn't have them log in," said Hunsicker.

But Lehighton Area High school teacher, Angela Harris didn't get off as easy. She and her husband, who is also a teacher, had to start digging out.

"We got a snowblower this year, but we know if we let it go until tomorrow the snowblower probably would be useless so we wanted to get out and get half of it done, that way it'll work for us," said Harris.

Some folks like John Binder believe it was time for a major snowstorm.

"I think this is what winter should be like in this area and we don't get enough of it. Winter has been particularly mild for the last you know four or five years, so it's due," said Binder.

But many, want absolutely nothing to do with it.

"Too much way too much. I don't remember snow like this in years. the last snow I saw like this was when I was in Maine in '86," added Gombert.

While it's snow problem for some, others hope they can weather the storm.