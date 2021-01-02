Snow day in Williamsport

Folks in Williamsport spent all day shoveling snow.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Folks in Williamsport spent all day shoveling snow up and down the neighborhoods of Billtown. Parts of Lycoming County have received more than a foot of snow so far.

"I'm shoveling my car out and my house. All this snow is ridiculous. I don't understand why we have all this snow," said Victor Strickland of Williamsport.

"I actually don't mind the snow since I don't have to work in it anymore other than cleaning it up like this, but yeah, I actually like it," said Terry Mertz of Williamsport.

Renee Barbee and her nephew spent all morning shoveling her car out of the snow. She is supposed to be traveling to North Carolina, but the snow delayed her trip.

"I'm getting ready to go get gas for my snowblower so we can get the pavements and stuff cleared out," said Renee Barbee of Williamsport.

This is the second big snowstorm this winter. Back in December, Williamsport experienced a record snowfall of more than two feet. Residents say this one of the worst winters in recent memory.

"Yeah, it is. It's up there at the top of the list, top three," said Strickland.

"I thought the first time gave us enough for the rest of the winter, so we are back here, and we are shoveling again. It is beautiful when it is coming down, but the work is hard," said Barbee.