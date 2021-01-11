Short supply of snow tires as winter nears

Another product shortage is looming, and it could cause problems for you on the road this winter.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Snow tires could be hard to find this season, and delayed shipping is to blame.

November 1 is when drivers get the green light to put studded tires on for the winter season. Snow tires could be put on at any time, and some people aren't waiting for those snowy months to roll in at Steve Shannon Tire & Auto on Ann Street in Stroudsburg.

"We are extremely busy right now. Everyone's trying to get in and get their tires," said manager Ryan Dougan.

Winter is a busy time for the mechanics, and snow tires, the hot seasonal seller, might be harder to find this year.

"We ordered early, but it still didn't really matter. It's pushed back three weeks now, and I think they are sitting on a boat somewhere in California. So you know once we get them, they're probably going to go pretty fast."

Labor and supply shortages continue to be big problems across the country and here locally.

Adding to this wheel of misfortune, those snow tires are likely to cost a little more this time around.

Dougan says getting the job done now might save you a headache later.

"Get a good set of tires before the winter, even if you get something all-season. Don't go in with something with low tread because if it's anything like last year when we had all that snow, you're definitely going to end up in a bad spot," Dougan advised.