Farmer's Almanac predicts 'near-normal' amount of snowfall

The 2022 Farmer's Almanac predicts a late winter storm to drop a significant amount of the white stuff.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — We are halfway through September and are still basking in the late summer sun.

But the Farmer's Almanac is out and already has people thinking about winter. The 2022 winter outlook calls for a near-normal amount of snowfall but be prepared for a late winter storm to drop a significant amount of the white stuff.

We found people enjoying this warm day at Central Park in Honesdale who aren't ready to jump that far ahead just yet.

"I like the warm weather so much better than the cold weather but it is what it is and you can enjoy it as long as you bundle up," said Jessica Corrigan, Beach Lake.

"I really hate winter but it's going to happen unless you want to move somewhere where it's warm and then sometimes it gets too hot. Can't win," said Christopher Chapola, Milanville.

Catherine Bateman says when winter rolls around she tries make the most of winter, by seeing it the way her kids do.

"You know, the more they play in it, it just makes it go by quicker. Everyone's not as cooped up inside," said Catherine Bateman, Waymart.

Of course, we had to have an expert weight in our Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron.

"Oh boy, oh boy, here we go. If you actually look and break it down, it's pretty obvious that they follow the trends of the seasons. So, they'll say hey really good chance we're gonna have a storm winter storm in the middle of February. Yeah, that's a really good chance. So yeah, I've, I, I think they're amusing. I think the coupons are great, but you know as far as weather information. I tend to look the other direction," said Kurt Aaron, Chief Meteorologist.

People we spoke with about the Farmer's Almanac predictions feel the same.