PennDOT to host winter job fair in Lehighton

The snow will be falling on roads and highways before you know it, and PennDOT needs workers to get rid of it.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The help wanted sign is out. PennDOT needs plow truck drivers, mechanics, and clerks. It's holding a job fair at the Carbon County office.

That office is located at 930 Bridge Street in Lehighton, and it runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

If you can't get there or you want to work in another county, click here to check out the available jobs.

PennDOT tells us it will have workers there to answer questions and help with the application process.

There will be job interviews onsite. Everyone needs to bring a resume.

CDL operators need their driver's license and medical cards as well.

PennDOT needs to move fast. It wants those winter workers in place by November 1, 2021. The jobs last until March.

Quick facts: