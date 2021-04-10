PennDOT looking for winter workers, here's how to apply

We're into October, and winter isn't far behind, and PennDOT needs some help keeping the roads clear of snow.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The flakes will soon start to fly, and PennDOT wants to make sure it has enough plow truck drivers and enough mechanics to fix the trucks when they break down.

PennDOT is beginning its annual appeal.

If you want to drive a plow truck or fix one in the garage, now is the time to apply.

A PennDOT spokesperson in central Pennsylvania says a lack of qualified people could force a change in the way it clears roads this winter.

You might have to wait a bit longer to see a plow truck on your road.

"That does not mean that your road is not going to be treated, but if we have a heavy snowstorm, we may have to move some of our plows to some of those priority routes," said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

The PennDOT district that covers the Harrisburg and York area has 50 openings. So far, it's filled about 30.

"Whether that's the plow drivers or mechanics in the garage, we definitely are looking for people, especially with the winter starting," added Schreffler.

The PennDOT jobs are seasonal and temporary. They run from November until March. Drivers get $19.24 an hour. Mechanics make a little more; they get $21.70.

PennDOT has been holding job fairs across the state, and there are more to come.

If you would like to apply or know more about PennDOT's Winter Maintenance Program, click here.

