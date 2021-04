Monday marks the third day crews have searched for a missing Lackawanna County man at Bradys Lake.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The search for a missing man continued on Monday in Monroe County.

It has been one week since 72-year-old Ron Nicholas was last seen. His family says they have not heard from him in days.

According to officials, ATVs, drones, and dogs were brought in on Monday to help with the search.

Police and rescue teams continued searching a wooded area near Bradys Lake in Coolbaugh Township.