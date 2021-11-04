Officials expand search for missing Clifton Township man

Pocono Mountain Regional PD says multiple counties are involved after Nicholas's car was recovered at Bradys Lake.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say the search for a missing Clifton Township man is expanding: family says Ron Nicholas, 72, was last seen about a week ago. Fishers found Nicholas‘s truck yesterday morning at Bradys Lake in Monroe County.

Family members are now worried that Nicolas might be in danger after nearly a week without his medications.

Sandra Snyder, one of Nicholas’s four children, was with a small group of friends and family at the search site on Sunday.

“He is an empathetic, gentle giant," Snyder says. “He is beloved to his family. He is a wonderful father and uncle and grandfather, pop pop, and we just really want to see him as soon as possible. Help bring us pop pop, please.”

Snyder is asking anyone who may have seen her father to speak out.

“If there’s anybody that was here that thinks they know anything or saw anything, someone that frequents these lands, it might be something,” Snyder says.

Snyder says Nicholas – 72, of Clifton Township, was last seen by a friend on Monday, April 5. But following news reports, a call came in saying someone may have seen him the next day.

Authorities say they’re told someone fitting Nicholas’s description, wearing a blue hoodie and a gray cap, walking along Bradys Lake Road on Tuesday.

Then Saturday morning, another call came in when Fishermen found Nicholas’s electric blue Toyota Tacoma.

“It is not unheard of that he would take a 17-mile hike randomly,” Snyder says.

Snyder says he’s often out hiking with his black and white Blue Heeler, Cole, by his side.

But family grew worried once her 6-foot-4 father didn’t respond to their family group text after several days.

“For him to not respond to multiple family members,” Snyder says, “For going on four to five, six, seven days, is very unlikely.”

Now, Corporal Matt Nero of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Dept. says there’s a multi-jurisdiction search – involving law enforcement, fire departments, game commission, and search and rescue.

“Multiple counties, we’re using everything, we are in water, we’re on the land, we’re on foot, you name it, we’re using everything that we possibly have,” Nero says.

Nero says the rain has complicated the search some.

“It’s more stress put on the teams here, with the dogs, with equipment,” he says.

And the huge area is covered with multiple swamps -- and thick brush.

“You can see behind me,” Nero says. “It’s very hard to get through.”

But overall—he says they’re ‘hopeful.’

“We have no reason to believe he’s not alive, so we’re actively trying to find him, so I mean, it hasn’t been that cold.”

Officials say though the search will wrap for the night, it will continue going forward until they’ve "exhausted everything."