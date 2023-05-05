School carnival emphasizes safety

Students in one school district in the Poconos spent the day learning about safety with local first responders and law enforcement.

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — With all the lights and sirens, you'd think you are at the scene of an emergency, but it's a safety lesson put on by Pocono Mountain West High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

"If we can save one life from something a kid learns here, that would be totally awesome. We know kids are impacted by this event because I hear it from teachers. I hear it from students," said Paul Steinruck, the SADD advisor at Pocono Mountain West.

The parking lot at Pocono Mountain West High School in Tobyhanna Township was packed with students for the school safety carnival.

Students spent the day learning about the many things first responders do on the scenes of emergencies. Some got behind the wheel in a driving simulator to experience what it's like to drive under the influence.

The students who put this on say it's a great way to keep their classmates engaged and focused on safe driving.

"Kids my age are now starting to drive, so on the road we want people to just be smart, know what to do, and not make stupid decisions," said junior Ryder Bray.

One of the most popular stations was with state police where students were able to learn about what happens at a DUI checkpoint.

"With prom, there's going to be a lot of underage drinking. I feel like it's very important that we should not do that but knowing the precautions and how serious it really could be—drinking and driving," said freshman Olivia Marsaco.

The event also showed students the many first responder careers that are out there.

"If you decide to join the state police or any other agency, or if they decide to be a first responder of a different type, whether they want to be a paramedic or a firefighter, everyone provides a certain capacity of service that's really unmatched anywhere else you can get in the regular civilian world," said Trooper Ian Hopkins, Pennsylvania State Police.

Local fire and EMS, Monroe County's control center, and coroner's office also took part.