Students organize mental health walk in Clinton County

Hundreds of students from Central Mountain High School walked around the school to advocate for mental health.

MILL HALL, Pa. — Ashton Peters and Lela Vanartsdalen are student leaders of the Central Mountain High School Mental Health Advocates.

"It is important to know that it is okay to not be okay and that everyone can take time to reflect on their own mental health," said Peters.

"I just wanted to let people know that it is OK to accept help," said Vanartsdalen.

For the second year in a row, the club hosted a mental health awareness walk around the school grounds.

The entire student body participated.

"It is the most amazing feeling ever knowing people want to come together and help people who are struggling and make them feel welcome and know they are not alone. It is the best feeling ever," Vanartsdalen added.

Peters and Vanartsdalen came up with the idea for the walk a few years ago in one of their classes. Mental health is something that hits home for both students.

"I lost my friend, Cimarron, when she was 12 years old to suicide, and ever since then, it has been a big issue of mind to bring awareness to mental health," Peters said.

"I had a friend pass away, CJ Smith, from suicide a couple years ago," Vanartsdalen said.

Signs of encouragement lined the walking route. The club also sold t-shirts for the walk.

"So, the t-shirt money goes to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention," added Peters.

Both Peters and Vanartsdalen are graduating this spring but say the club will continue the annual walk.