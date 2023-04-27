East Stroudsburg University swears in new president

Kenneth Long was promoted to full-time president in November.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University officially swore in its new president.

Kenneth Long started at the university in 2013 as the Vice President of Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

In 2020, he became the interim president.

He was promoted to full-time this past November.

He says his biggest accomplishment was guiding the university through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today marks the official beginning of a new chapter in our University's history. Not only for me but for the campus and region. I am committed to leading this institution with integrity, inclusion, and innovation, and I am determined to make a positive impact on the lives of our students and the communities we serve," Long said.

The ceremony concluded a week-long celebration for President Long.